Is Country Singer Tim Mcgraw Diagnosed With Brain Cancer? Find All You Need To Know

Samuel Timothy McGraw also known as Tim Mcgraw is an American country singer and songwriter. His recent video has caused an uproar among his fans as rumors about him having cancer have been trending for a while now.

Who Is Tim Mcgraw

Tim Mcgraw is an American country singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He has released 16 studio albums and ten of those albums have reached number one on the Top Country Albums charts. His breakthrough came with his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon being the top country album of the year.

Tim Mcgraw has also ventured into acting with several supporting roles such as The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, The Shack, Tomorrow Land, and Chtisrmases. He was a minority owner of the Arena Football League’s Nashville Kats.

Who Is Tim Mcgraw Married To And His Children?

Tim Mcgraw is married to fellow country singer Faith Hill I’m 1996. The couple has three children together. Tim and Hill are the owners of Goat Cay, which they named Lile d’Anges, a private island in the Bahamas, where he has shared photographs on Instagram of himself fishing there.

Tim Mcgraw and Kenny Chesney 2000 were involved in a scuffle with police officers in Buffalo New York after Chesney was riding a state police horse and refused to get off the horse.

Mcgraw came to his aid after police officers nearby believed that the horse was stolen.

They were arrested and charged, Chesney for disorderly conduct and Mcgraw was charged for assault but they were acquitted in 2001. Tim Mcgraw is the godfather of the son of Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts.

Does Tim Mcgraw Have Cancer?

No, Tim Mcgraw has not been diagnosed with cancer or any related Cancer ailment. However, the country music singer has lost his Dad Tug Mcgraw to brain cancer in 2004 at the age of 54. Tug Mcgraw was a professional baseball player.

Tim Mcgraw and his father did not have the best relationship as he did not grow up with his father. Tim Mcgraw found out about his dad on his birth certificate while he was digging up files.

After meeting up for the first time that year when he was 11 years old, the father and son did not get to see each other again until he was 18 and later grow close. Tim Mcgraw also revealed that simply knowing his dad was a famous athlete made him believe anything could come out of his future.

Tim Mcgraw Help Brain Cancer Patient

Micheal Hugo is a 37-year-old dad with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer who wanted to make sure he was around for his daughter’s big moments. He requested for Tim Mcgraw to help him by making a song for him to play at their future weddings.

He shared a video asking Tim Mcgraw to do him the honor of filming a duet of his song My Little Girl so his daughters could watch on their wedding day. The father of 6 and 7-year-old daughters’ request was fulfilled by Tim Mcgraw as he reached out to him.

The video is still been kept private for now, but Micheal Hugo’s daughters would surely treasure that video when the time comes.