Is Cancer the Reason Annie Wersching Died at Just 45 Years of Age?

Annie Wersching, who was known for her roles in a number of popular TV shows, has died.

Her publicist told Deadline about the news, and her husband, Stephen Full, said something about it. He says, “Today, there is a huge hole in the heart of this family. But she gave us what we needed to do it. She saw magic in the smallest things. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us that adventure doesn’t come to you. “Go look for it. It’s all over.’ And we’ll find it.”

Full adds, “As I drove our boys, who were her true loves, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell “BYE!” until we were out of earshot and into the world. Even now, I can still hear it. Bye, my Buddie. “I love you, family…”

Does Annie have Cancer?

Carradine said in the description that Wersching kept her medical diagnosis a secret. “Anne was told she had cancer in the summer of 2020,” she said. “She has always been a private person, but the diagnosis made her even more so. She was trying to keep her boys safe. So she could keep working, she wanted to get better. She just didn’t want to talk about it, to be honest. She wanted to live her life on her own terms and be with her family.

Wersching kept shooting even after she was told she would die in 2020. One of her last parts was in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard. This was exactly 20 years after she first appeared on screen in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. Amelia Joffe in General Hospital was her first big role. In Seasons 7 and 8 of 24, she played Renee Walker. Wersching also had major roles in The Vampire Diaries, Runaways, Extant, Timeless, Bosch, and The Rookie.

Annie Wershing’s Best-Known Roles

She may be best known for her role as Renee Walker on the TV show “24,” where she appeared in 35 episodes. Wersching has been in many other TV shows, like “Timeless,” “Runaways,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Bosch,” “General Hospital,” “Dallas,” “Extant,” and more.

She has also been a guest star on shows like “Charmed,” “Frasier,” “Angel,” “Boston Legal,” “Supernatural,” “CSI,” “NCIS,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Revolution,” “Blue Bloods,” and others. She also did Tess’s voice in the video game “The Last of Us,” which is now a TV show.

She had more recent roles in “The Rookie” and “Star Trek: Picard.” That last show is bittersweet, because “Star Trek: Enterprise” was her first acting job, according to IMDb.

She had 48 credits that went back to the year 2002. She was cared for by her husband, her three children, and other relatives. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family and friends.

The Whole Community Is Shocked and Expressed Feelings

Neil Druckmann, the man who made “The Last of Us,” said on Twitter, “We just lost a great artist and person. My heart has been broken. Her family and friends are in our thoughts.”

I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family! 💔 TLoU fans… let’s show what we’re made of. Please consider donating to her kids’ gofundme: https://t.co/3QTnZtBY4B pic.twitter.com/baNHc1wdCT — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

Wersching was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Over the course of her 20-year career, she has been on dozens of TV shows.

Her first credit was for “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and she went on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of “24,” “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie,” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” as the Borg Queen.

In an Instagram post, her “Star Trek” family was saddened by her death “We’re very sad that @anniewersching, who played Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, died. Her talent and charm were hard to deny, and everyone in the Star Trek family will miss her very much.”

Actress Jeri Ryan also used her Twitter account to honor her co-star. “What a lovely, bright light went out today. I feel so lucky to have worked and played with the amazing @anniewersching. My heart hurts for her lovely family and for all the people who were lucky enough to know her. @officialevercarradine has set up a GoFundMe for her family. If you can, please give. RIP, beautiful Annie.”

She also did Tess’s voice and motion capture for the video game “The Last of Us,” which is very popular.

Abigail Spencer, who worked with Wersching on the science fiction show, “”Timeless,” “We love you, Annie Wersching,” was one of the tweets. You will be missed very much.”

According to Deadline, Wershing was told he had cancer in 2020, but he kept working. Her husband, the actor Stephen Full, and their three sons will remember her.