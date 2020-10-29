Dodgers Plane Going Back In L.A., Here Come The Champs!

Breaking News

The World Series Champs ‘ are headin’ into the City of Angels… using the Dodgers now on a trip back to Los Angeles.

And, oh yeahthey obtained the Commissioner’s Trophy using Celtics!

The traveling programs back home proved up in the atmosphere after celebrity Justin Turner analyzed favorable for COVID-19 throughout the game… however many gamers and family members could capture back the airport on Wednesday.

Unclear who is on the airplane — we are assuming Turner is not on board — but gamers such as Alex Wood and Austin Barnes have been recording a number of their excursion.

As we already reported, the league explained the Dodgers’ and Rays’ journey parties could get nasal swabs multiple occasions Before entering house as a security precaution.

BTW — Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson has touched in L.A. onto a different plane.

As to your group airplane… it’s decked out in Dodger Blue, paper clippings out of articles covering the enormous triumph… and most of the Chick-fil-A they could eat!!!

The program will be set to property in the hour… allow the (secure ) party start!!!