Dodgers Advised into Quarantine for Two Fragrant By Health Dept. During Justin Turner Test

Exclusive

The Dodgers Have Been”working closely” with the L.A. County Health Department Later Justin Turner tested positive for COVID… and officials are advising a Direct team-wide quarantine.

TMZ Sports talked with Health Department officials that tell us they have already been connected with all the champs and have issued recommendations about the upcoming steps”to prevent further exposures.”

The Dept. is wanting Turner a quick healing … but advised the slugger he — just like anybody who’s COVID optimistic — MUST quarantine till they conquer the virus.

However, they are not simply talking out Turner… that the LACDPH states any Dodgers participant or team member”who was an intimate contact of a man that has tested positive for the virus to receive 15 seconds or longer within a 24 hour interval has to quarantine for 14 days”

Since Turner acquired close and personal with the majority of the group through the World Series party — even packaging in close to get a group photograph — the proposal is everybody should isolate, ASAP.

As we already reportedthe Dodgers stopped a plane and flew straight back into L.A. on Wednesday.

Here is hoping they follow the recommendations and also halt the virus from spreading any longer than it currently has.