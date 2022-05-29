Doctor Who Season 14: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know so Far

Doctor Who regenerates along with the Doctor, evolving into something new every time the Doctor regenerates. The return of Russell T Davies, the TV veteran who made Doctor Who famous again in the first place with the 2005 revival, brings a special sense of familiarity with the conclusion of Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall’s period.

The Whovian community has never been more excited for a new season, but what can we realistically anticipate from the programme going forward? Join us as we look ahead to what’s in store for Doctor Who seasons 14 at the local phone booth.

When Will the Fourteenth Season of Doctor Who Premiere?

Following the New Year’s Eve special of 2021,

Easter’s pirate adventure

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall will only have one more outing this year, in the fall.

before the start of Season 14. We anticipate the new era to begin in 2023, based on that timeline.

However, when in 2023 remains to be seen. There’s a lot more to prepare for this season than there is for a typical season, with Russell T Davies and our new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa. Furthermore, Doctor Who is relocating its production to a new studio.

Sure, they’re just moving a few miles down the road to Wolf Studios, which is around a 30-minute drive from the show’s present location in Cardiff Bay’s Roath Lock Studios. Still, dealing with a new employer, a new doctor, and a new location all at once is a lot to handle.

Who Will Be in The Upcoming Season of Doctor Who?

Adventure with the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors, AND help Osgood fight Weeping Angels! #DoctorWho: The Edge of Reality and The Lonely Assassins are coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in a dual physical release 💥🎮 Pre-order your copy here ➡️ https://t.co/EWJb1zUqsp pic.twitter.com/VVm6tIMMwD — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 28, 2022

As is customary, Russell T Davies’ reappearance heralds the advent of a brand-new Doctor. Fans were surprised to find on May 8, 2022, that Sex Education will be revealed in Jodie Whittaker’s final expedition.

Our brand-new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, has already been confirmed.

Gateway stated of the historic event, “There aren’t nearly the words to convey how I’m feeling.” “I’m a mix of extremely flattered, ecstatic, and, of course, a little afraid.”

“This job and programme represent so much to so many people all across the globe, including myself, and each of my incredible predecessors has handled that particular duty and honour with the utmost care. I will make every effort to do the same.

Doctor Who Season 14

Doctor Who will return for Season 14 with a new actor as the title Time Lord after Whittaker’s farewell tour in 2022. Chris Chibnall, the current showrunner, will depart the series, and Russell T Davies, a new showrunner, will take over.

Davies isn’t strictly new, as lifelong Who fans will know. Davies is credited for relaunching Doctor Who for the twenty-first century, beginning in 2005, and is thus credited with the revival of Who in the first place. Because Doctor Who was revamped with “Season 1” in 2005, we now say “Season 14.”

Davies is a well-known writer and producer in the Who fandom, as well as the creator of the spinoff programmes The Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood, yet there are few parallels in science fiction for something like this. If George Lucas were to direct a new Star Wars film, or if Ronald D. Moore were to return to Star Trek and become showrunner on Discovery or Picard, Davies’ return to Who would be similar.

It’s uncertain how Davies will handle the upcoming season of Doctor Who, but it’s logical to presume that the taste of Season 14 will be closer to that of David Tennant and Christopher Eccleston’s period. Doctor Who ushered in a mainstream sci-fi television revolution in 2005, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the coming two years.

What Will happen in Season 14 of Doctor Who?

Piers Wenger, the BBC’s Director of Drama, predicted Russell’s comeback even before it was revealed.

according to (Elliot Gonzalez)

), “We’ll be radical, as with every change of Doctor and showrunner […] Change is coming.”

Few could have imagined, however, that this transformation would include the return of Doctor Who’s most popular showrunner, years after he had left the programme. In relation to this,

“I’m ecstatic to be returning to my favourite programme.” But we’re going too quickly; there’s a full season of Jodie Whittaker’s wonderful Doctor to look forward to, directed by my friend and idol Chris Chibnall. For the time being, I’m still a spectator.”

“It’s monumentally wonderful and fitting that one of Britain’s screenwriting jewels returns home for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary,” Chibnall remarked of his successor. Russell constructed the baton that is soon to be returned to him:

“Doctor Who, the BBC, the Welsh movie industry, and, let’s be honest, everyone in the globe has a lot of reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what’s coming up.”

Fans were concerned, however, when it was reported that Bad Wolf will take over the production of Doctor Who from BBC Studios, potentially costing the BBC £40 million for ten episodes produced. Importantly, The New York Times

According to the allegation, Bad Wolf would also be in charge of “artistic direction,” although the BBC has denied this.

, stating that they would continue to be in charge of business matters.

“The future of Doctor Who excites us tremendously.” “BBC Studios is ultimately responsible for delivering the programme, and this production collaboration is about the long-term commitment that will significantly build on the show’s and franchise’s already enormous popularity throughout the world,” a BBC spokesman said.