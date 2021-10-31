Televisions one of the longest running TV shows, Doctor Who is returning to the screens as we wait for the release of its 13th season. Created by Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber and Donald Wilson, the show is set to make another epic addition to its ongoing story.

Doctor Who has been around for a long with, with its inception back in 1963. Since then, we’ve seen numerous changes in the cast, directors, producers, etc. However, one things that has remained is the show’s entertainment value. Hopefully, season 13th will continue the same tradition. Let’s talk about Doctor Who season 13 release date, time and more.

Doctor Who Season 13: Release date and Time, cast & plot

Doctor Who Plot

The main character of the show is its titular character Doctor Who, around whom the story revolves. He is a time traveler and one of the time lords. He goes by the name “The Doctor” and uses his time machine called TARDIS to travel around in the space.

TARDIS has an ability to take the form of any object and form a disguise. However, due to an incident, it changes its form into a police box and then remains a same. The series shows The Doctor and his many incarnations’ adventures as they try to go on many exploits.

Doctor Who is a versatile character. He does lot of things like catching criminals, stopping people from changing history and so on. He is mostly associated with the Earth because of his love for this planet and tries to help people in it whenever the planet is in danger.

Doctor Who always finds himself in the company of the others. Many times, he gets accompanied by the humans whenever he goes on the adventure. This is a recurring theme of the show and keeps on happening from time to time.

Doctor Who Season 13: Release date and Time, cast & plot

Doctor Who Season 12 Recap

In Doctor Who season 12 recap, Jack Robertson intercepts the Dalek. Meanwhile, Ryan and Graham arrive at where TARDIS is located and they find out Yaz who is looking for the doctor. Jo Patterson meets with Robertson and asks him to increase Drone’s production.

In the last moments, Doctor sends the signals to Dalek’s death squad who in return kill the reconnaissance Dalek. On the other hand, Ryan and Graham manage to arrange explosives on the ship and burst it. After the defeat of Dalek, they decide to stay on Earth.

Doctor Who Season 13: Release date and Time, cast & plot

Doctor Who Season 13 Release Date

The release date of Doctor Who season 13 is already out and it is set to return to the screens on October 31st, 2021. It will contain total of 6 episodes among whom two of the episodes’ names are out already. They are “The Halloween Apocalypse” and “War of the Sontarans” respectively.

Jamie Magnus Stone will be directing half of the season. On the other hand, Azhur Saleem will take care of the rest of the episodes as a director. As for the writing of the season, Chris Chibnail is given the role to do it.

It will also feature three specials like every other season. However, they will release in sometime later in the year of 2022. There is no information available yet with regards to their release.

Doctor Who Season 13 Cast

For Doctor Who season 13 cast, Jodie Whittaker will resume her role as the thirteenth titular character of the series. This will make it her third appearance for the show. Yasmin Khan’s character will also get portrayed by Mandill Singh who will return to the show.

What do you think about Doctor Who’s upcoming season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.