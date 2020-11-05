Doctor Reacts into the Mask Theory Kourtney Kardashian Common on Instagram

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Dr. Armand Dorian on to receive his take to a current concept about masks that is making headlines.

Kourtney Kardashian was one of people who shared with the data when she published Instagram Stories that gloomy medical-style masks have a carcinogen.

Dr. Dorian closed down the concept, stating,”Stop this crap… We have been employing masks for a long time. There’s absolutely not any matter here.”

Bush also reported to the most recent celebrity reports regarding Tom Cruise, Blake Shelton, along with many others.