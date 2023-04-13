Instagram Suggests a Subscription Model, and An App Store Listing Verifies the Monthly Cost of Rs 89

By Ketan Pratap: After India prohibited TikTok, Instagram became one of the most popular social media platforms for influencers and content creators. Now, the photo-sharing platform is approaching the launch of its subscription model, in which users may be required to pay to access Stories or other creator-generated content. The listing of “Instagram Subscriptions” under in-app purchases on the App Store appears to corroborate the rumor.

In India, the App Store listing for Instagram now displays Rs 89 per month for “Instagram Subscriptions”, which Techcrunch first noticed. Previously, Instagram’s App Store listing only included insignia as in-app purchases ranging from Rs 89 to Rs 449.

Earlier this year, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri hinted that the platform was investigating a subscription model for content creators.

Twitter has already launched Twitter Blue, it’s variant of subscriptions, prior to Instagram’s entry into the subscription market.

The photo-sharing platform is reportedly developing multiple features in addition to Instagram Subscription, including the Fan Club feature, which, as you may have surmised, targets content creators.

In June, while speaking at Creator Week, Mosseri did suggest three ways creators will be able to generate revenue: merchandise and affiliate marketing, ad revenue sharing, and tips or badges.

The forthcoming subscription model may enable content creators and influencers to charge their followers for exclusive content. This would also provide a platform for creators to display their best work and charge real followers to view or experience it. Earlier this year, the Instagram CEO hinted at the creation of an NFT marketplace.

Due to the fact that Instagram has not formally announced its subscription model. We can anticipate that the feature is still being tested with a small number of users. However, the App Store listing appears to have revealed Instagram to the world. Instagram subscriptions are priced between $0.99 and $4.99 in the United States, indicating that the platform may offer multiple subscription tiers. In the following days or weeks, more information about the subscription model should become available.