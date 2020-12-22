Do Parcelforce and Royal Mail produce on Christmas eve?

It’s commencing to glance a whole lot like Xmas – specially mainly because the big working day is not much absent.

As the anticipation builds for offers, Tv specials and Christmas bubbles with your closest and dearest, if you’ve got some previous-moment bits and bobs to mail out, have you skipped the window?

Is there write-up on Xmas Eve and can you continue to put up out presents to be sent by Xmas?

Do Royal Mail provide on Christmas Eve?

Royal Mail will continue to deliver put up as standard on Christmas Eve, as it is not a lender holiday break in the Uk.

That signifies if you are however to publish a Christmas prezzie, the very last date to write-up for certain supply on Xmas Eve is today, December 22 or if you submit it Royal Mail Tracked 24 or Unique Delivery Confirmed by tomorrow, December 23.

The Royal Mail site ensure that Xmas Eve will contain ‘Normal deliveries, ‘Eve’ collections’ – which means that if you article a letter or item in the mailboxes, they’ll be collected and sent out in the evening assortment slot.

Collections and deliveries will return to standard on Tuesday, December 29.

Xmas and Boxing Working day are bank holidays. There is no submit on Sunday, December 27 as there is in no way article on Sundays and Monday, December 28 is also a bank getaway.

Do Parcelforce supply on Xmas Eve?

Parcelforce will also be dropping off Xmas cheer to homes across the British isles up until finally Xmas Eve.

Parcels sent for United kingdom supply working with their ‘two day’ products and services might be posted out by Tuesday, December 22 and following day parcels can be despatched as late as Wednesday, December 23.

