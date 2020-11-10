DMX: My Mentor Got Me Hooked On Crack, Laced My Blunt !!

Rapper DMX, who has battled drug addiction for several decades, shown his battle with substance abuse started after a former coach of his blunt using fracture.

He had been only 14 in the moment.

“I had been in Yonkers. This man,’Ready Ron,”’ he had been just like an older brother ,” he informed Talib Kweli about his People’s Party podcast. “He’d feign, and I’d do exactly the beatbox. I loved this man for example an older brother”

He explained that the incident happened when they committed a robbery collectively.

JAGUAR WRIGHT’OUTS’ MARY J. BLIGE

“This was his birthday and we all arrived back and divide the cash. I said,’Here you goget something nice on the birthday’ He came back with a blunt wrapped up, and I am counting the cash, he pass[ed] the dull.

“I hit the dull and… that I was not any more centered on the cash. I have never felt like that, it merely f*cked up me. I afterwards discovered he laced the dull with fracture. Why could you do this to a kid? He knew that I appeared to him. Why could you do this to someone who looks your decision? A monster has been born. I would not do this to my worst enemy. Especially to a person that you supposedly love.”