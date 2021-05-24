DJI launches RoboMaster Tello Talent Drone with improved AI features

According to the latest news, leading drone maker DJI has launched the RoboMaster Tello Talent drone under the DJI Education Division. The RoboMaster Tello Talent (TT) comes with more powerful features than its predecessor – RoboMaster Tello EDU. It arrives with a new extension board and greater Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

This model is an improvement over the previous iteration in terms of both hardware and software. Improvements are made specially in the field of graphics, stability, and user interface. It comes with an open-source computing chip and new swarming software. The device has the potential to be an important educational resource.

DJI launches RoboMaster Tello Talent Drone

DJI education division aims at expanding globally. They are collaborating with educational institutes like schools for access to resources that will further enhance the teaching of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Jianrong Gao, Head of DJI Education said that the RoboMaster TT was designed specifically to appeal to STEM students. It will be crucial and easy to understand for cultivating knowledge in AI robotics.

With its resources, the device will surely assist budding students in their study of robotics. This will make robotics more allocable in real-world situations. DJI has been working on robotics education since 2013.

Back in 2013, it unveiled its robotics university summer camp for the first time. In the last few years, the company has created a robotics ecosystem with the help of drones. The company also has a growing portfolio in drone manufacturing for the agricultural industry.