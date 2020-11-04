Dixie D’Amelio Responds into Ariana Grande’s Pandemic Partying Comments

Dixie D’Amelio is not afraid to speak her thoughts.

At a Nov. 1 ring, Pap Galore caught up together with all the TikTok influencer to receive her ideas Ariana Grande‘s current complaint of TikTokers flocking into the Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do not know what to believe,” responded the”Naughty List” singer out of her face mask. “I mean, she is perfect. She is right yeah. She is a queen. I really like her” Now focusing on her singing career, Dixie, now 19, stated she’d really like to collaborate with all the”7 rings” singer.

Within an Oct. 30 virtual meeting about the Zach Sang Show, Ariana called well-known TikTokers inquiring,”Could not we have remained at home only a couple more months, including the rest of the states which are nice and much better than we are?”

“Can we all must visit f–king Saddle Ranch that seriously that we could not await the deathly outbreak to maneuver?” That the Grammy winner requested. “Can we all must wear our cowgirl boots and ride a bass which awful? All of us wanted that Instagram article that seriously?