Diwali Special: Throwback into Sonam Kapoor’s celebrity studded Diwali celebration last year

No huge parties, no card celebrations, not short holidays… that Diwali is similar to any we have had previously. It is about sitting with your loved ones, enjoying a healthy meal above a dialog and indulging into the small delights of life. But something that stays a constant regardless of how people observe Diwali is the delight of placing in your fanciest clothes at evening and taking photos with your nearest and dearest.

Even though B-town isn’t buzzing with celebrations this past season, we decided take a visit back to past year’s most trendy Diwali gathering. A celebration thrown by Sonam Kapoor along with Anand Ahuja who had a enormous turn out. By Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli into Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her infant boy Taimur, this celebration had the celebrities falling off in droves.

It was not only studded with all the celebrities but also had been the most glamorous event of the festive period, since they came back in his or her finest. Scroll below to your images.