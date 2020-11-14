Entertainment

Diwali Special: Throwback into Sonam Kapoor’s celebrity studded Diwali celebration last year

November 14, 2020
Diwali Special: Throwback to Sonam Kapoor's star studded Diwali party last year

No huge parties, no card celebrations, not short holidays… that Diwali is similar to any we have had previously. It is about sitting with your loved ones, enjoying a healthy meal above a dialog and indulging into the small delights of life. But something that stays a constant regardless of how people observe Diwali is the delight of placing in your fanciest clothes at evening and taking photos with your nearest and dearest. 

Even though B-town isn’t buzzing with celebrations this past season, we decided take a visit back to past year’s most trendy Diwali gathering. A celebration thrown by Sonam Kapoor along with Anand Ahuja who had a enormous turn out. By Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli into Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her infant boy Taimur, this celebration had the celebrities falling off in droves.

It was not only studded with all the celebrities but also had been the most glamorous event of the festive period, since they came back in his or her finest. Scroll below to your images. 

&# 1 13; Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anand Ahuja
Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Johar
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Varun Dhawan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Katrina Kaif
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Sonakshi Sinha
Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu
Dia Mirza
Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon
Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Patralekha
Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Rajkumar Hirani, Manjeet Hirani
Anshula Kapoor
Anil Kapoor

