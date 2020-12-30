Divorce law firm shot Covid-beneficial spouse, 55, useless before turning gun on himself in Xmas murder-suicide, cops say

A DIVORCE lawyer shot and killed his spouse who had coronavirus on Christmas Working day and then pulled the induce on himself to end his everyday living.

John Liquori’s motive is continue to not known, but Covid-19 was a issue foremost up to the murder-suicide.

Cindy Liquori, 55, tested good for the virus and her husband, a effectively-acknowledged divorce lawyer in Connecticut, may perhaps have been contaminated with it far too, Windsor Locks Detective Sgt. Jeff Lampson told the Hartford Courant on Monday.

The wife was at the house of her mother, Claire Palmer, who was at a healthcare facility getting treatment method for Covid-19, in accordance to authorities.

Cindy Liquori was sleeping at the home on Dale Road when her spouse shot her, a point out police source advised the newspaper.

John Liquori, 59, then shot and killed himself, in accordance to the supply.

The law firm termed his wife’s brother on Friday evening and advised him to come more than and choose Palmer’s canines, which Cindy Liquori was taking treatment of, Lampson claimed.

John Liquori identified as the brother yet again not extensive just after and “the discussion they experienced raised major considerations,” the detective explained.

The brother arrived at the dwelling all-around 6pm and found the Liquoris lifeless, alongside with a revolver.

No evidence has been uncovered to recommend that the couple were being estranged.

Law enforcement are continuing the investigation and may serve search warrants.

The couple’s autopsies have been administered but as of Monday afternoon, the medical examiner experienced not furnished information.

John Liquori practiced regulation from his workplace in Suffield and formerly worked as a family court docket lawyer for much more than three a long time.

His friend, lawyer David Kelly, advised the Hartford Courant that he was “someone who understood the law and how to exercise it.”

“Divorce function is a brutal business enterprise less than the finest of circumstances,” Kelly said.

The Liquoris ended up “wonderful folks,” Kelly said, and their fatalities were “a true shock.”

Cindy Liquori owned Cindy’s Cleaning soap Cottage in East Windsor.

She had expanded her business not too long ago, in gentle of the pandemic, to produce hand sanitizer and deal with masks.

“When the pandemic started out, I desired to guarantee that my keep was crucial, so I hired about 15 men and women to make masks,” she told the Windsor Locks Patch.

“To day, we have marketed in excess of 16,000 handmade community good quality masks, which I’m really happy of. We worked our tails off to get them out immediately at a good price tag. We also sold over 8,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.”

The Liquoris had one boy or girl with each other.