Divine Nine Efforts For Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020

“I encourage the Biden-Harris effort to make sure we restore ethics, civility, empathy, and capable leadership into the maximum office in our own land. We are in need of somebody who has the capability to interact with all our most vulnerable Americans, safeguard the rights of the clients, make sure the welfare of communities, and reconstruct America by removing the outbreak and restoring our market.

As a part of Congress and president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., it’s necessary to promote and take part in the Divine Nine’s voter education and participation efforts. We realize our obligation to safeguard and encourage complete participation in our democratic procedure. Furthermore, acquiring a part of the Divine Nine,” Senator Kamala Harris, about the ticket as the vice presidential nominee is historical. She’s a lady of firsts: the first woman of colour to serve as San Francisco District Attorney, the very first woman of colour to serve as California Attorney General, and, when chosen, the first woman of colour to serve as vice president.

My attention is to maintain my promise to speak for America’s voiceless, our underserved communities, along with our most vulnerable citizens. My priorities include topics associated with diversity and equity, poverty, and housing, hunger and nutrition, cheap access to quality health care, education, and equal economic opportunities”