Disney’s ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ Praised For Diversity

Disney’s upcoming animated film Raya and The Last Dragon will be the first to feature a Southeast Asian Disney princess, and now the company have revealed the first look poster for the movie.

Warrior Raya can be seen in a salakot – traditional headwear hailing from the Philippines – holding a sword with a dragon adorned on the hilt.

The teaser was shared to the movie’s official Twitter with the caption: “Check out the poster for Raya and the Last Dragon, and tune in to @GMA tomorrow to watch the brand-new trailer. #DisneyRaya”.

Fans have been quick to react to the new poster, praising Disney for its inclusivity and diversity particularly after the collective image of ‘the Disney princess’ has too long been dominated by white faces.

‘LOOK AT ALL THE SHADES OF BROOOOOOWN!!!!! I’M LITERALLY SO HAPPY ABOUT THIS’, wrote one fan on Twitter.

‘These skin tones make my heart sing. Dark skinned Asians, know that you are perfect just the way you are. Thanks #DisneyRaya’, posted another.

‘y’all the yellow tribe looks very Filipinooo. i live for this thank you Disney!!! POC representation it is 💛 #DisneyRaya’, said another fan.

The film is centred around Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), a fearless warrior who embarks on a mission to find the last remaining dragon in the world and help save the kingdom of Kumandra. With the help of her sidekick Tuk Tuk, she eventually tracks down Sisu (voiced by Nora Lum, known professionally as Awkwafina), a water dragon in human form who Raya must help become her true dragon self.

Also guys, can we just point out that Tuk Tuk is the most adorable animal sidekick Disney has ever made?

Raya and the Last Dragon is due out in March 2021.