Word has attained the amusement news bullpen which CRAZY RICK ASIANS along with IN THE HEIGHTS helmer Jon. M. Chu is utilized to guide the pilot episode to Disney’s upcoming series according to Lucasfilm’s WILLOW. Besides shooting the pilot’s, Chu may also executive produce showrunners Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle. Jonathan Kasdan wrote .

“Growing in the’80therefore,’Willow’ has a deep impact on mepersonally,” says Chu. “The narrative of the bravest heroes at the least likely areas enabled mepersonally, an Asian-American child growing up at a Chinese restaurant trying to visit Hollywood, to consider the ability of their own will, decision and needless to say, inner magical. Therefore that the simple fact that I get to use my heroes out of Kathleen Kennedy into Ron Howard is larger compared to dream-come-true. It is a bucket-list second for me personally. Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have included these revolutionary new characters and surprises for this classic story I can not await the entire world to come along with this epic trip with us”

Ron Howard, manager of the first Willow movie, returns as the executive producer on the show using Bob Dolman, author of the first movie, serving as a consulting producer.

“It is visually appealing to not only revisit the characters and world conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself however to watch that it take flight into these new, enjoyable, and amusing manners throughout the creativity of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow,” states Howard. “This is not a nostalgic throw-back, it is a creative lean-forward plus it is a blast to be a part of everything.”

The show, which will be Lucasfilm’s very first venture to non-Star Wars storytelling because 2015, happens decades after the events of their first Willow movie. It presents all-new characters into the enchanted kingdom of fairy queens and also two-headed Eborsisk creatures, also welcomes back its namesake enthusiast, Willow Ufgood, conducted again from the unmatchable Warwick Davis.

“So many lovers have asked me over the decades when Willow will earn a return, and today I am thrilled to inform him he will really,” states Davis. “Many have told me how that they grew up ‘Willow’ and the movie has impacted the way they see heroism in our world. If Willow Ufgood may symbolize the epic potential in most people, then he’s a character I’m extremely honored to reprise.”

In speaking about embarking on an entirely new age of storytelling, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stated,”Jon Chu’s eyesight, combined with the composing of Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, will shoot Willow into new and exciting directions for its set. Reuniting Ron Howard and Warwick Davis from the entire world of’Willow’ is something which they have just wanted to perform for a time, and that I could not be pleased with this extraordinary team we have put together to deliver this show to Disney+.”

While I didn’t see this coming I really need to confess that I’m overjoyed by the notion of Chu directing the fee for Lucasfilm’s Willow series. I dropped head-over-heels to get Crazy Rich Asians if it premiered in 2018 and I am very much looking forward to Chu’s forthcoming version of At the Heights too. Not only is it a excellent opportunity for him to strut his stuff but we will also see just how he handles a long-form fantasy experience. In addition, Warwick Davis is returning back,y’all! If that is not the best news of this day that I do not understand what’s. Let’s try this!