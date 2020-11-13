Disney Is Creating a’Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Remake & The Director Was Only Named!

The cherished Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch has been made to a live-action movie and the studio only selected the manager ! )

Jon M. Chu is currently in discussions to direct the upcoming film, based on THR. The studio is on the lookout for a writer to use him to create the film.

Lilo & Stitch is all about”the bond formed between a lonely individual girl named Lilo plus also a dog-like alien named Stitch, who’s designed for a power of destruction. Implementing extraterrestrial beings, social workers as well as the concept of this bond of a household all figure to the proceeding.”

Though the live-action movie was initially being created as a film for Disney+, then it is uncertain if the film is going to be released in theatres or only visit the streaming support.

Chu is popularly famous for his work to the Measure Up chain, Crazy Rich Asians, You See Me and the forthcoming From the Heights.