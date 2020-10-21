Disney Debuts’Raya & The Last Dragon’ Teaser Trailer — See Now! (Video)

Raya and the Last Dragon is forthcoming!

The highly anticipated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Kelly Marie Tran since the audio of Raya, is set to start in U.S. theatres on March 12, 2021.

Here is a plot outline:”Long ago, in the dream realm of Kumandra, dragons and humans lived together in harmony. But when a wicked force endangered the territory, the dragons allowed themselves to save humankind. Currently, 500 decades after, the exact same wicked has returned and it is up to a single warrior, Raya, to trace down the mythical last dragon to renew the fractured property and its split folks. But along her trip, she will learn that it will take over the dragon to rescue the planet –it is likely to take hope and teamwork too.”

The movie is helmed by supervisors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, manufacturers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, along with attributes Awkwafina since the previous monster Sisu.

