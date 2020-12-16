DISH, Brinker tumble GoDaddy, Tilray increase

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares that moved intensely or traded significantly Wednesday:
AutoZone, up $11.13 at $1,190.50
The automobile sections and products and solutions retailer boosted its inventory buyback software by $1.5 billion.
DISH Network, down $4.17 at $31.51
The satellite tv provider introduced a $2 billion debt providing, partly to support fund the constructing of its 5G network.
GoDaddy, up $2.16 at $88.00
The cloud-primarily based know-how products and solutions developer is buying payments business Poynt.
Ollie’s Cut price Outlet Holdings, up $1.56 at $80.73
The retailer boosted its inventory buyback system by $100 million.
Tilray, up $1.46 at $9.33
Aphria is buying the fellow hashish organization.
American Outdoor Makes, up $1.75 at $17.59
The out of doors products and extras business handily conquer analysts’ fiscal next-quarter financial gain forecasts.
Brinker International, down 80 cents at $54.35
The operator of cafe chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Tiny Italy withdrew its forecasts for its fiscal next quarter.
Luminar Systems, up $1.83 at $24.70
The automotive program and technological know-how organization will provide its engineering to Intel’s Mobileye for autonomous autos.