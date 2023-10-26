Users of Discord can get the extra features by purchasing a Nitro subscription. Moreover, you may use this site to give Nitro to friends or family members, if you so want. More precisely, by giving your friends a gift of Discord Nitro, you may help them test out more amazing features and increase the app’s usefulness. You’ve come to the right location if you’re looking to give Nitro as a birthday present!

The simplest way to gift the Discord Nitro was shown in this post.

How to Gift Discord Nitro?

To share golden benefits with your friend or family member, try the following methods and transmit Nitro to them.

Step 1: Open Discord.

Start your system’s Discord program by looking for it in the start menu:

Step 2: Go to User Preferences

To access “User Settings,” click the indicated icon:

Step 3: Launch Nitro

Step 4: Proceed to Gift Nitro.

Read More: How to Fix Black Screen While Streaming on Discord?

Press the “Gift Nitro” button that is indicated below at this point:

Step 5: Select the Nitro Plan.

Select the Nitro plan, which may be given as a monthly or annual donation. In order to proceed, we have chosen a yearly plan that costs “$99.99” and clicked “Select”:

Step 6: Choose Your Mode of Payment

Select the payment option. As an example, we shall select “Card” for payment:

Step 7: Enter Card Details

After entering the card details that are indicated, click “Next”:

Step 8: Provide Extra Credentials

Click “Next” after entering the extra credentials as seen in the image:

Next, pick a buddy to whom you wish to give the Discord Nitro and accept the rules. Your chosen buddy will then receive a code that they must input in the window that follows:

Once the coupon has been redeemed, your Discord may take use of Discord Nitro’s amazing features.

Read More: How to Leverage Technology for Better Business Results

Conclusion

Launch Discord’s “User Settings” app and choose “Nitro” under the “BILLING SETTINGS” category to give someone a Discord Nitro membership. Next, select the plan for gifting the Discord Nitro by clicking on the “Gift Nitro” button.

Next, choose your payment option, enter your login information, and click “Go Nitro Yearly” to complete the procedure. Finally, decide the person you would want to give the Discord Nitro to. The instructions for giving the Discord Nitro were outlined in this post.