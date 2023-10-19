Discord Boost Badges: What They Mean and How to Get Them

Users who fulfill specific requirements can get specific badges on Discord. While some of them can be obtained quite easily, others call for perseverance and commitment to the platform.

Here are some Discord badge facts and instructions for obtaining some of the most well-liked ones.

How Do Discord Badges Work?

Discord members have specific visual tags on their accounts, similar to how Facebook awards its most active followers with the Top Fan badge. They’re called Discord Badges, and they show up directly beneath your Discord username.

They make your profile stand out from the throng and are an asset. A minor subscription charge is required for some of them, but others can be obtained by fulfilling specific requirements.

You are able to have an infinite number of badges on your profile at once. You are able to obtain an unlimited number of badges if you fulfill the requirements. Every eligible profile will have multiple badges arranged in a hierarchical manner.

You won’t be able to obtain some badges later on since they are exclusive to specific real-world events that happened in the past.

Trying a few badges could be worthwhile, depending on how many benefits each one offers. Let’s examine some of the available Discord badges and how to obtain them.

1. Discord Nitro Badges

Purchasing the Discord Nitro package entitles you to access the premium badge Discord Nitro. If you have the Nitro package, in addition to the stylish badge, you will receive further benefits.

You can purchase the Discord Nitro monthly plan for $9.99$ each month, or you can subscribe for $99.99$ annually.

The process for adding a Discord Nitro subscription

Click User Settings (gear symbol) in the lower-left corner. Next, select Billing Settings > Discord Nitro from the menu on the left. To subscribe, click. Decide on a plan (yearly or monthly). Choose A Discord Nitro Plan Lastly, make your payment using PayPal or a credit card. How long you have been supporting Discord by purchasing its Nitro package can be seen by your community by hovering over the Nitro Badge.

Also Read: https://thenewspocket.com/carl-bot-reaction-roles/

2. Server Booster Badge

After boosting their preferred server at least once for $4.99/month, a user can get this badge. As you advance to the next level, the badge icon changes and there are many tiers for boosting servers.

These tiers are determined by the milestone (measured in months) that you have enhanced your preferred server for. For example, two boosts are needed to reach level one, fifteen boosts to reach level 2, and thirty boosts to reach level 3. The amount of boosts needed changes depending on the level.

Increasing your level as much as you can afford is worthwhile because you will get more benefits as you advance.

The longest streak you had prior to ending boosting will be displayed on your profile by the booster badge icon once you have stopped boosting the server. It indicates the number of months you have spent optimizing the server as well as its current state.

The Discord Server Booster badge can be obtained in the following ways:

Open Discord and launch the server you want to promote. Click the down arrow located directly next to the server name. Select Server Boost from the drop-down option after that. Server Boost Option in Discord’s Server Dropdown Next, give Boost This Server a tap. Increase The Discord Server Option After choosing the number of boosts, click Proceed. To increase, tap Continue. Choosing The Server’s Boost and Boost Quantity PayPal and credit card payments are then accepted.

3. Discord Partner Badge

It’s not as easy to obtain as the other two badges because this one cannot be purchased with cash. Discord established this badge to recognize the hard effort put in by administrators who oversee active groups.

It sets the most exceptional servers apart from the rest. In order to obtain this badge, you must be the server’s administrator and the server needs to fulfill the following criteria:

List of Conditions Needed to Join the Discord Partner Program

Make careful to adhere to the community’s rules. The minimum age of the server is eight weeks. More than 500 people should be on your server. The server needs to fulfill the prerequisite for basic activity. All administrators and moderators need to have 2FA activated. This badge can be obtained if your server satisfies the aforementioned standards. Click the down arrow next to the name of your server after opening it. In the Community section, select Server Settings > Partner Program. To find out if your server qualifies for the partner program, scroll down. Please carefully review the six conditions to see whether you are not eligible for a partner program. Before a condition is satisfied, a checkmark will appear, and before one that needs to be fulfilled, a crossmark. After fulfilling the prerequisites, you can apply for the partnership program by giving a few simple data. You should hear back within 30 days after submitting your application. If you don’t hear back after a month, reapply.

Also Read: https://thenewspocket.com/instagram-messages-not-showing/

4. Discord Bug Hunter Badge

If you like to find and report bugs on applications, websites, and platforms, Discord has a special badge just for bug hunters.