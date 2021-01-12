Director Jon M Chu departs Disney+ collection Willow

Filmmaker Jon M Chu has introduced he will no for a longer period be working on the Disney+ series Willow, revealing his spouse is pregnant and “the timing is just not going to perform for me and my family”.

hu, identified for his work on Mad Loaded Asians, cited scheduling concerns partly brought about by pandemic-connected output delays in the United kingdom.

He had been set to direct the pilot and provide as govt producer of Willow, a collection centered on the 1988 movie of the identical name.

The collection is anticipated to start out production in Wales, wherever significantly of the authentic film was shot.

Asserting his selection to leave the task, Chu said: “I’m heartbroken to permit you all know that I regretably have to step absent from directing Willow.

“With the production schedule transferring due to ongoing lockdowns in the British isles, and with a new little one coming this summer months (surprise!), the timing is just not heading to do the job out for me and my family members.”

Chu, who directed the approaching musical drama In The Heights, explained Willow as a single of his favorite films and explained to of his sadness at lacking out.

He additional: “Like a child seeing Willow for the first time in the ’80s, I will glance forward to seeing this magical new world unfold as a extremely enthusiastic enthusiast.”

Disney+ fantasy experience Willow, established in an age of swords, sorcery, myths and monsters, will just take position yrs immediately after the events of the initial movie, which was directed by Ron Howard.

Warwick Davis will reprise his purpose in the Tv set collection, having starred in the original.

Davis will return as titular hero Willow Ufgood, though Howard will provide as executive producer.

