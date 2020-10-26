Diplo Rushes To Set The Record Straight After Silence TikTok Star Tells Fans They Are alive Together

Diplo is no stranger into resulting in controversy, however this might be a thornier problem than he has ever confronted before…

weekly, TikTok celebrity Quenlin Blackwell stunned fans by showing she had been staying with the audio maker in his house — before after producing an aptly called show to the social networking stage labeled,”alive with Diplo: The Series.”

@quenblackwellReply into @itsamayy♬ first audio — quenblackwell

The situation raised some eyebrows, since the societal networking superstar is just 19 years older to Diplo’s 41. Some were perplexed by the concept of a connection between both; many others only discovered the Important Lazer artist co-habitating having a teenager improper regardless of if they were a few.

On Monday, the artist (actual name Thomas Wesley Pentz) submitted a statement regarding the situation Twitter, describing to enthusiasts how they are NOT sharing the identical speech:

“OK so that I lease one of my possessions into @quenblackwell. And I use the studio that’s in that construction. Her social networking is amusing and chaotic and that I will see you can find a twisted thought but there’s only a friendship between us.”

He distanced himself from some other notion of how”living with” the adolescent by calling her”spouse”:

“As a spouse I do not really consider race or age for a qualification. U only gotta cover security deposit. And do not poke holes in the walls ruin my carpet”

We are not certain what’s”sarcastic” roughly Quen replicating, several times in many ways, she had been”alive with Diplo.” And of course despite the fact that he claims to be”leasing” the land for her, she posted on the weekend rather than paying rent.

Is that allegedly sarcastic, also?

Quen submitted the set dance together with the caption,”If you do not need to pay rent” / (c) Quen Blackwell/TikTok

For the role, Quen (who’s submitted on her boyfriend) shared for her Twitter accounts:

“I am an adult. I am not being dressed. platonic relationships exist. I have been living here for over a year…I would rather break all my legs and also be made to walk than chase diplo romantically and he would rather damned. He is barley [sic] at LA bc he is so active. Diplo has provided me the chance and the safety to make. Diplo and his staff are my partners in LA and they’re my own safety net. Diplo and his staff have saved me several times in the weirdos from LA. my parents anticipate . I hope him. Y’are making me feel helpless. Diplo is the LA dad..nothing more”

“LA dad” does not satisfy us with confidence for a name tbh. And when we were her parents, then the concept that a music company at La La Land has been allowing her live rent-free within his own house could be a enormous red flag. Just sayin’.

However, if gurl says she is OK, we suppose we ought to take her term??

@quenblackwellLIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 4 we had a complete convo about mark wahlberg and he then played with on loop♬ first audio — quenblackwell

Regardless of denials of any improper behavior with the adolescent, the questionable situation has triggered additional scrutiny to the Grammy winner ago. In a single particular tweet from 2010 (that has been deleted), the subsequently -32 year old wrote:

“women born at the 90s hav to quit sleepin with un”

When asked the tweet was deleted, he contended it had”zero circumstance” and his”girlfriend at the time had been 20 and [they] awakened.” Watch (under ).

Since it’s zeo circumstance today and my girlfriend at the time was 20 and we all broke up. Https://t.co/LExiTGSipV

— Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

Riiiiight…

Total, Diplo remains appearing incredibly sketchy to people. However, what do U believe, Perezcious subscribers? Is he just as innocent as both parties assert? Tell us in the comments (below)!

