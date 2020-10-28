Diplo Denies He is alive With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell: There is nothing Friendship Between Us

Diplo Denies He is Living With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell: There Is nothing Friendship Between Us

Super manufacturer Diplo, 41, is currently creating headlines after it had been reported that he’s residing with 19-year-old TikTok founder Quenlin Blackwell.

The group became the object of public examination after a TikTok reside movie aired and revealed Quenlin Blackwell, respectively 19, stating that she was now living with the manufacturer.

“I dwell with Diplo at this time, and he completely supports my jobs.”

Diplo has since removed the air on his own connection with all Quenlin Blackwell, saying that he is her spouse. In a string of tweets he composed:

“OK so that I lease a few of my possessions into Quenlin Blackwell. And I use the studio that’s in that construction. Her social websites is amusing and chaotic and that I will see you can find a twisted thought but there’s only a friendship between us.”

He included,

“As a property lord I do not really consider race or age for a qualification. U only gotta cover security deposit. And do not poke holes in the walls ruin my carpet”

Quenlin Blackwell also followed with an announcement denying that the rumors. At a tweet she explained:

“I am and mature. I am not being dressed. Platonic connections exist. I have been living for more than a year. . I would rather break all my legs and also be made to walk than chase Diplo romantically and he would rather damned.”

She’s,

“He is hardly in LA bc he is so active. Diplo has provided me the chance and the safety to make. Diplo and his staff are my spouses in LA and they’re my own safety net. Diplo and his staff have saved me several occasions in the weirdos at LA.. My parents trust . I hope him. Ya’ll really are making me feel helpless. Diplo is my own LA dad. . Nothing”

In a different response to a buff on Twitter, if asked what the 41 -year-old manufacturer comes in common with a 19-year old, he responded:

“We made music together”

Which are your ideas on Diplo’s connection with Quentin Blackwell? Tell us in the comments!