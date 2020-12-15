Dionne Warwick, Possibility, Weeknd Assisting Feed Hungry with Track Collab

Unique Details

Dionne Warwick‘s musings on Likelihood The Rapper and The Weeknd are turning into tangible rewards — they’re getting with each other to enable feed the hungry.

Here is the offer … Dionne and Opportunity are doing work with each other on an initiative to feed homeless individuals, after starting up a friendship on Twitter. Prospect declared Tuesday on ABC in Chicago they are going to be raising cash with a new tune — and TMZ’s acquired The Weeknd will be becoming a member of them for the collab.

Dionne’s son, Dionne Damon Elliott, tells TMZ … he is composing and making the keep track of, which is known as “Nothing’s Not possible.” DDE claims The Weeknd resolved to get in on the action following a cellphone get in touch with with Dionne, the place he expressed how foods insecurity is own for him. The Weeknd was as soon as homeless himself.

We’re instructed cash from music streams will reward Starvation Not Extremely hard … an org connecting folks in will need with prepaid, nutritious to-go meals from community dining places all around the nation.

DDE claims the monitor will fall early future yr … they haven’t nailed down a release date because manufacturing is in the early phases. We are explained to Dionne’s despatched some of her vocals above to Likelihood and The Weeknd.

It truly is rather great … this total collab started off from Dionne’s now famed tweets inquiring both equally artists about their stage names. Ah, the electricity of social media.