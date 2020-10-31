Dining While Black: Viral Video Shows Dark Majority Being Kicked From ATL Restaurant For Sneakers | National

On Wednesday (October 28), a movie posted on social media reveals lawyer Kaylan Colbert along with her husband asked to depart Umi Sushi at Buckhead for sporting all-white Nike Air Force Ones.

A sushi restaurant in Atlanta Has Been accused of racism after Hanging out a Black Guy and his Spouse for wearing Jeans.

Confused, the guy pointed out the other individuals such as a white lady in the pub, were also sporting shoes. Kaylan Colbert, talked with Fox 5 Atlanta, also stated her and her husband had been celebrating her birthday were seated if they had been requested to leave.

“As we were walking outside although my husband discovered that a girl in the pub had on tennis shoes and that is when all had gone outside the window in the stage, since there aren’t any guidelines here for a few individuals, just for the others,” Colbert said, adding she had been the only person who filmed the episode. “If you are going to have principles, they ought to apply to everybody instead of simply some individuals.”

Since the experience moved out, the dialogue escalated as the guy needed answers as to that he had been pumped out. They went back and forth since the restaurant proprietor Farshid Arshid entered the dialogue and further antagonized the bunch.

Colbert submitted on Instagram who Arshid called her husband a”zero” and whined that he did not understand the reason why they allow”these folks” at Buckhead.