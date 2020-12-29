Diego Costa Free offer newest, Ozil to Juventus newest, Lamptey could substitute Bellerin

Morning ARSENAL Followers

Arsenal are reportedly intrigued in a move for Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey if they get rid of Hector Bellerin to Barcelona.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona presidential prospect Joan Laporta, who is favourite to get the election, ‘wants Bellerin’.

But the Gunners could already have a substitute in thoughts in the kind of Brighton’s marauding suitable-back Lamptey.

In other information, teenage striker Folarin Balogun could be on his way out of the Emirates.

The 19-12 months-old’s agreement in North London expires at the conclusion of the period, and in accordance to The Athletic, Liverpool are prepared to pounce.

A transfer to Germany is also an possibility, with Balogun totally free to open agreement conversations with abroad groups from January 1.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly unlikely to rekindle their desire in Houssem Aouar in January.

The Athletic declare that regardless of failing to carry the Lyon ace to the Emirates in the summer, they are set to pursue other targets as an alternative.

Barcelona playmaker Riqui Puig is 1 potential selection with the 21-yr-aged slipping out of favour less than Ronald Koeman.

They condition that the Gunners have scouted the youngster on numerous events.

And at last, Arsenal have verified Gabriel’s good exam for coronavirus – ruling the defender out for two Premier League online games as he self-isolates.

The Brazilian, 23, will miss out on the clashes at Brighton on Tuesday and West Brom following Saturday.

But 15th-positioned Arsenal say fellow centre-back David Luiz and midfielder Willian have analyzed detrimental, despite ‘feeling unwell’.

The pair will resume outdoor coaching on Thursday, getting sat out Saturday’s 3-1 house win in excess of former club Chelsea.