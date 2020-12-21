Die Really hard and Muppet Christmas Carol TOPPED in BBC Radio 2 poll of best Xmas videos | Films | Enjoyment

There are so quite a few festive movies out there that have develop into yearly Xmas movie staples. And now BBC Radio 2 listeners have voted for their Top 12 favourites of all time, with a alternative of 25 picked by film critic James King. And the one particular that came out on top rated even beat Die Tricky and The Muppet Xmas Carol.

The winner was Frank Capra’s 1946 basic It’s a Excellent Life starring James Stewart as George Bailey. Just guiding was Bruce Willis thriller Die Hard and Michael Caine’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. When House By itself, Elf and Adore Truly adopted just driving the a lot-beloved Xmas flicks. Right here are the total Leading 12 Xmas videos of all time as voted for by BBC Radio 2 listeners. Read through More: Home Alone arrived 2nd in the most well-known Christmas motion pictures of 2020

King added: “And as for Die Really hard in the runner-up spot? “Well, it should really lastly answer the query as to irrespective of whether John McClane’s antics in the Nakatomi Plaza constitute a Christmas film or not. Yippee-kay-yay!” The film critic is hosting a countdown programme of the Best 12 festive films of all time now obtainable on BBC Seems. The display will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 at 9pm on Christmas Eve.