Diddy Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Kim Porter About Your 2nd Anniversary Of Her Departure

Diddy is honoring his overdue ex-girlfriend, celebrity and model, Kim Porter, using a unique tribute two decades following her premature death. Porter expired on Nov. 15, 2018 by lobar pneumonia in the time of age 47.

The press mogul happened on his Instagram around Nov. 15 and 16 to try to remember the mum to 3 of his kids: child Christian Combs along with their twin brothers Jessie James and D’Lila Star. Diddy also helped Porter increase her son Quincy by an earlier relationship.

“QUEEN KIM PORTER!! … IRREPLACEABLE… LOVE YOU FOREVER,” that the 51-year old lady in his very first article.

