Diddy Remembers Kim Porter 2 Years After Her Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs is remembering Kim Porter two years after her death. On Sunday, the 51-year-old music mogul paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Alongside a series of photos featuring her, their three children (13-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila and 22-year-old son Christian), and her 29-year-old son, Quincy, Diddy wrote, “QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp … IRREPLACEABLE … LOVE YOU FOREVER ❤️.” In a separate post, Diddy included a black-and-white photo of the former model, adding, “The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! 💔. @ladykp.”

Kim and Diddy famously dated on and off between 1994 and 2007. In November 2018, Kim was found in her home after an emergency dispatch call came in as cardiac arrest; she had been suffering from pneumonia in the weeks before. She was 47.