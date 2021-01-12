Did you spot Emmerdale’s Joe Tate in Bridgerton?

Emmerdale star Ned Porteous made a several appearances in Bridgerton.
The actor famously portrayed Joe Tate in the ITV serial drama.
He featured in a few episodes of acclaimed Netflix drama Bridgerton, which has grow to be a massive strike due to the fact it dropped on the streaming service on Christmas Working day.
Ned portrayed Lord Wetherby.
Fans ended up speedy to detect the 26-yr-old in the Shonda Rhimes sequence, with numerous of them getting to Twitter to share their suprise and joy.
1 mentioned: ‘I Knew I recognised Lord Wetherby!! @NedPorteous I see u #bridgertonnetflix’
A different added: ‘SHUT UP NED PORTEOUS IS IN BRIDGERTON’
Ned performed Joe in Emmerdale concerning 2017 and 2018, and it’s risk-free to say he was anything of a lover-favourite.
Joe was mostly remembered for tricking Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) all the though masquerading as a businessman named Tom Waterhouse.
The character later on fell in adore with Debbie, and the two made the decision to make a right go of things, but Kim Tate’s (Claire King) return in the long run put an conclude to their plans.
https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=XmXuoC-5WmM
In addition to Emmerdale, Ned also appeared in EastEnders as Mark Fowler — son of Michelle (Susan Tully/Jenna Russell) — again in 2016.
Bridgerton is offered to steam on Netflix.
