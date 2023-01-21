Did Todrick Hall’s Recent Controversies Harmed His Fortune? Here’s What We Know!

Todrick Hall’s career has taken off following his appearance on the ninth season of American Idol in 2010. While he did not win the competition, he immediately grew his YouTube following and became a viral sensation. However, in recent years, the 36-year-old musician has encountered blowback from both fans and industry insiders. Have these controversies affected his fortune? Here is a breakdown of Todrick Hall’s current net worth.

Before Fame

Todrick Hall was born in Plainview, Texas on April 4, 1985. He claims he always knew he wanted to be a performer, but he never imagined he’d leave his little village and find success. “I look around more than once a day and think how strange and absurd it is that I grew up in this small town in Texas where I had never gone on a plane and never believed I’d get to go to Disney World,” he told MetroWeekly in 2018. “I felt someone was successful if they owned a CD burner and a trampoline.”

Hall began working as a performer at a local Six Flags amusement park when he was 16 years old. This led to positions on Royal Caribbean cruise ships and, later, at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. He didn’t find success against the odds until he took a major risk and auditioned for American Idol.

“Sometimes I glance up and think it’s absurd,” Todrick remarked. “But it’s also a true testament that if you work very hard, are persistent, and dedicate your life to achieving something, it’s achievable, because by every other standard…it should’ve been, in theory, impossible for this to happen for me.”

Todrick Hall’s Net Worth

Todrick Hall’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $4 million by CelebrityNetWorth. With 3.62 million YouTube subscribers, it doesn’t appear that Hall’s recent squabbles have harmed his reputation or his bank account. In reality, the actress recently bought a gorgeous property in Sherman Oaks, California, which certainly cost a lot of money. The 8,000-square-foot mansion features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private theatre, and game rooms, as well as an outdoor infinity pool, spa, and a big, resort-style lawn.

Hall also sells stuff on his official website and is now on tour to promote Femuline.

Todrick Hall’s Career

As Hall’s fan base increased after Idol, he continued to use his popular YouTube account to make and post songs, videos, web series, and other well-received content. He was named one of the “Hottest YouTube Stars Alive” by Business Insider in 2015, and he won a Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist in 2016.

MTV followed the prodigy for a docuseries called Todrick Hall, and he began judging RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016. In 2016, Hall self-released Straight Outta Oz, a visual album, and was cast in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. In 2017, he appeared on Broadway and in the West End as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

Following Forbidden in 2018, the EP Haus Party, Pt. 1 in 2019 (which contained the song “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels”), and Femuline in 2021, a slew of other successful albums (and tours) followed. Hall finished second in the sixth season of The Masked Singer, which he described as “unlike any other show” he’d competed in.

“I’ve never been in a competition where you didn’t get to see your competition,” he told Essence in 2021. “That was certainly an unusual dynamic. In a way, I suppose it was fortunate for me since I could just focus on what I could do and contribute to the table.” Hall most recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother’s third season.

Allegations Made Against Him

Things began to go wrong for Hall in 2019, when several of his former employees, including a choreographer and a former assistant, alleged they had not been paid. One of the claimants also tweeted a link to a 2018 lawsuit filed by a former tour employee against Hall, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and failure to pay minimum wage.

In a 2020 interview with Attitude, Hall denied the allegations and blamed “hangers-on” for spreading stories. “My followers have stood by me, and they know my heart, my honesty, and the type of person I am,” he stated. “They know that I would never willfully do some of the things that are being alleged about me. [I will] be more selective about who I let into my inner circle.”

While the reaction subsided for a while, Hall found himself back in the spotlight when he competed on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2022. The Straight Outta Oz star turned off both his housemates and his fans during his stint on the reality show. He was nasty to some of his housemates, including former *NSYNCer Chris Kirkpatrick, whom he labeled a “terrible father,” in addition to being braggy, gossipy, and self-absorbed.

Todrick Hall, it appears, is also a bitter loser. After finishing second to Miesha Tate, the choreographer canceled all scheduled show interviews. He must have been especially outraged by what his former housemates said about him during the vote because none of it was flattering.

“I hope you realize that winning this game is definitely about doing it in a nice way and not talking bad about individuals who are already gone,” another participant Todd Bridges remarked.

“The one thing that this decision promises is that I will never have to hear your voice again,” Shanna Moakler said.