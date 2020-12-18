Did Grey’s Anatomy Just Kill Off Meredith?

Darn it, Grey’s Anatomy.

You’ve accomplished it once again.

On the ultimate episode of 2020 — the ultimate episode of the sequence till March!!! — the beloved ABC drama teased the loss of life of still another key character.

This time all around, having said that, it would be the major character.

Following experiencing hallucinations the past several weeks because of to COVID-19 complications — like her stunnung reunions with late spouse Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and previous Grey Sloan intern George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) — Meredith appeared to have been on the mend.

But following instantly acquiring out of her hospital bed to are likely to a Code Blue, Meredith passed out.

“Sometimes when you feel the storm has handed, you notice you had been just in the eye of it,” Meredith explained in voiceover as she was set on the ventilator.

From there, the landscapes modified to the beach front, wherever Meredith was contently on the lookout out toward the ocean …

… and where she’s currently interacted with Derek and George, the two of whom have handed away.

Could Meredith be upcoming?

This could seem like a insane problem, but Grey’s Anatomy has killed off Derek…. George… McSteamy… Lexie.

This could really perfectly be the show’s ultimate time and potentially it will wrap up with Meredith wanting down from previously mentioned or something.

Actually, we would place practically nothing previous writers and producers at this stage, 17 amazing period in.

What need to we hope transferring forward?

Leisure Tonight requested this issue of executive producer Andy Reaser.

“What I will say is this is from the numerous, lots of conversations we have experienced with our healthcare personnel and our medical doctors who have consulted on the clearly show,” Reaser said of how dire conditions are listed here.

“We preferred to be as sensible as we possibly could about our portrayal of the virus and the hazards that it poses, and the COVID high or happy hypoxia is anything that we’ve read about yet again and again and once again and again.”

He went on to make clear that professional medical experts have confirmed there are periods when sufferers consider they have recovered “and then the human being, just on a dime, completely crashes.”

Reaser continued:

“It can be not some thing that we just take lightly and we do not want to experience like Meredith is staying enable off the hook too conveniently.

“The virus keeps everyone guessing and it’s relentless, so it’s heading to acquire relentlessness to struggle it.”

Fair adequate, but… Meredith’s confronted death right before. This feels extra urgent. Really should it?

Teased fellow producer Meg Marinis:

No one can predict how the illness will go in a balanced human being or an older particular person. There is certainly no regularity to it. And Meredith Gray is as a younger, healthy person, healthier medical doctor.

The truth that it’s gotten this significantly, it is really tremendous terrifying for all of us, as enthusiasts and also folks dwelling with this. There is an urgency mainly because it is really COVID.

What is actually our takeaway right here?

We hugely doubt Meredith will be killed off.

Grey’s Anatomy has absent to lots of, quite a few lengths around the several years to consider viewers by surprise.

But this would be a bridge (a seashore?) far too far.

