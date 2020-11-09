Diane Keaton’s daughter Dexter gets engaged

Diane Keaton’s eldest daughter Dexter is engaged.

The Oscar-winner’s 25-year-old daughter took to Instagram over the weekend to share the happy news that she and her boyfriend Jordan White have taken their relationship to the next level after just over a year of dating.

Dexter posted a series of snaps of Jordan proposing at a winery and captioned the post: “This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can’t believe I’m engaged! #engaged #wine #fiance #omg (sic)”

The proposal comes just five months after the loved-up pair celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Dexter wrote in June: “Tuesday was Jordan and my one year anniversary. He made Loco Moco with his own spin on it. Thank you for a delicious meal and an amazing night in. Happy (late) anniversary! #oneyear #locomoco #menthatcook #quarantine (sic)”

Dexter was adopted by the ‘Book Club’ actress in 1996, and Diane went on to adopt a son named Duke, 20, in 2001.

Meanwhile, whilst Diane’s daughter is set to walk down the aisle, the Hollywood star previously admitted she doesn’t think it’s a “good idea’ for herself to have a husband.

The ‘First Wives Club’ star – who has romanced the likes of Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino in the past – hasn’t dated anyone in three decades and has no regrets about not getting hitched.

She said: “Today I was thinking about this. I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.

“[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect. I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too.”