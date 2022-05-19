Diana Jenkins Boyfriend: Here All the Latest Updates About His Current or Past Datings!!﻿

Diana Jenkins, the new RHOBH star, is engaged to Asher Monroe, a gorgeous musician, and filmmaker. His Instagram highlights portray a glamorous lifestyle.

Diana Jenkins is the newest housewife on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her attractive partner Asher Monroe’s Instagram profile is filled with endearing photographs. Diana was welcomed to the RHOBH cast by Lisa Rinna, and she instantly appears to be buddies with Crystal Kung Minkoff. However, it appears like Diana and another RHOBH star Sutton Stracke is feuding this season, as the teaser depicts the two trading angry barbs.

Diana has a long list of accomplishments. She began her life as a Yugoslav refugee in London, England, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Economics. Neuro Drinks, the multi-health millionaire’s drink firm, was founded by her. D Empire Entertainment, a full-service music label, is likewise owned and operated by the entrepreneur.

Previously, the new RHOBH bombshell was married to financier Roger Jenkins. They’ve been married for 10 years and have two children, Eneya Jenkins and Innis Jenkins. Diana has stated that her divorce from Roger was a nice breakup, and the two ex-spouses are still friendly. Diana met her now-fiance, musician Asher, through her record company. In 2020, they had their first child, Eliyanah Monroe.

Is Asher Monroe married to Diana Jenkins? Explanation of Their Relationship

Asher is an American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer who is 33 years old. He is the lead singer for the boy band V Factory, and his first top 40 hits, Love Struck, was published.

Monroe began co-writing and producing new music with a number of Los Angeles musicians. In late 2013, he began singing in Los Angeles alongside Sean Kingston and Chris Brown.

Diana Jenkins and Asher Monroe’s marriage has gone unnoticed by the media. You might be astonished to learn that the pair was around 16 years apart in age. The pair, on the other hand, appears to have a happy and supportive relationship.

People are more eager to learn about their relationship developments. According to the article, the pair is engaged to be married. The couple appears to be madly over heels in love and lives happily together.

Is Diana Jenkins married? Family Information

Diana Jenkins has a modest family with her children and fiancee, according to US Magazine.

With her ex-husband Roger Jenkins, Diana has two children (Enya, a girl, and Innis, a son). In November 2020, she had a daughter Eliyanah with long-term beau Asher Monroe.

On her verified Instagram account @sdjneuro, the lady has uploaded gorgeous photos of her children and partner.

Asher Monroe is Diana Jenkins’ boyfriend.

Asher Monroe, Diana Jenkins’ boyfriend, is now her boyfriend. He’s a musician, by the way. Diana thanks the young man, who is presumably in his thirties, for his dedication to social media.

He also composed his new tune Wanderlust and is mostly connected with honeypop.com, a pop culture journal.

The ex-husband of Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins and her husband Roger Jenkins were married for 12 years. In the year 1999, they exchanged wedding vows. Roger Jenkins is David Jenkins’ brother, an Olympic medallist.

Her children’s father has a professional background as a British investor and former athlete. In 2011, they legally dissolved their relationship.

Daughter of Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins is the mother of Enya and Innis, the children of her previous spouse Roger. Similarly, the realtor is the mother of her boyfriend Asher’s newborn baby girl Ela.

Amado and Rasija’s lone daughter is presently sharing a house and life with her new partner and their new daughter. Similarly, she adores all three of her children who reside with her.