NOT RACIST

Edinson Cavani was NOT racist when he wrote the “negrito” remark that earned him a 3-match ban.

But FA disciplinary beaks agreed they had no solution other than to impose the minimum amount sanction offered to them – and instructed Manchester United really should have warned Cavani about unacceptable language.

South American soccer chiefs have rushed to Cavani’s defence following the Uruguay striker was banned previous week, demanding the FA rescind the punishment of thre ban and £100,000 good.

The demand arrived soon after Cavani’s reaction to an Instagram congratulatory information from a good friend, Pablo Fernandez, immediately after his match-profitable contribution off the bench at Southampton on November 29.

Although Cavani and Manchester United reported they recognized the ban, the Previous Trafford outfit insisted they expected the FA to condition the striker’s remarks carried no racist intent.

And in the comprehensive penned good reasons for the commission determination, posted by Wembley chiefs, it emerged that the FA made distinct it was In no way their case to query Cavani’s intent.

Even so, the a few-man fee, which integrated previous Aston Villa and Bolton midfielder turned attorney Gareth Farelly, did suggest United must have stated the restrictions that were introduced in by English football in August.