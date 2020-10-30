Dhanush sings for AR Rahman for his following Hindi outing Atrangi Re

Dhanush is set for his next Hindi movie Atrangi Re. Following Raanjhanaa, this can be actually the next time Aanand L Rai teams up with Dhanush. Lately the southwest celebrity recorded a tune for the movie and also the music is composed by none apart from the maestro AR Rahman.

Dhanush shared a selfie by AR Rahman in the recording studio. From the film we see the two of these using their masks and the celebrity has captioned the film stating,’had a blast singing and conversing with our own own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95.’ Dhanush’s singing stint a couple of years ago had established a storm globally (recall Kolaveri D) and that he’s teaming with AR Rahman, we are this one will be epic.

# &; 13;