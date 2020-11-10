Detroit Music Stars React To Joe Biden Winning The Presidential Election

President-elect Joe Biden is going to be the newest Commander-in-Chief of the USA and a major reason for that triumph would be the service that he acquired that our of Michigan which reversed grim with the support of enormous Black voter turnout in towns such as Detroit.

In reality, among the most poignant moments recorded while the nation anticipated the votes being counted came out of Rev. Steve Blandand also the senior leader of Detroit’s Liberty Baptist Church, that told MSNBC,”The Dark vote at Detroit is greater than it has ever been and we’ll establish the result — since we have gone from picking cotton into choosing presidents.”