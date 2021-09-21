Detective is Already Dead season 1 is over after airing 12 episodes. It started well, however, somewhere in the middle, it got a bit stale. Nevertheless, Detective is Already Dead concluded on a higher note.

Adapted from the novel of the same name, the anime started airing 3 months ago and in this short time, it has gathered many fans. However, there’s still a question mark on the arrival of season 2 of the show. Let’s discuss everything we know related to the upcoming season in this blog.

Detective is Already Dead Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers, and Recap

Detective is Already Dead Season 1 Recap

In the first season of Detective is Already Dead, we saw the introduction of major characters and the establishment of the initial plot. It all started with Kimizuka who boarded the same flight as Siesta and both of them took down a member of SPES.

Fast forward and they became detective and assistant duo. However, their joint venture didn’t make it past 3 years as Siesta died. But to his surprise, her heart remained alive in the body of Nagisa. Kimizuka and Nagisa resumed their venture to defeat SPES.

Even though Siesta is already dead, she will still live in the mind of everyone involved with her. Kimizuka, Charl, Fuubi, Nagisa, all they remember her in their fond memories.

Detective is Already Dead Season 2 Spoilers

In Detective is Already Dead season 2 spoilers, we will see the return of the newly formed detective assistant duo of Nagisa and Kimizuka. Though, in terms of experience, Kimizuka beats his superior. However, we are sure he will help her as they go.

Charl may also join them at some point. Even though she hates Kimizuka, she still approves of him as Siesta adored him. We might see another arc where the detectives deal with an organization looking to disrupt Earth.

Detective is Already Dead Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers, and Recap

Detective is Already Dead Season 2 Release Date

There’s still no final word on Detective is Already Dead season 2 release date announcement. It is also speculated that we may never get to see another season of the show. Even though it has received favorable reviews, it is important to note that many light novel adaptations don’t pass the mark of season 1.

The sales of the light novel have been brilliant, however, anime is a whole different story. Fans are demanding the next season but it’s up to the studio to make a final call. We know that anime like Classroom of Elite and No Game No Life has suffered deficiency of additional season despite performing well.

It’s a hard pill to swallow but Detective is Already Dead season 2 may not occur. Even if they do decide to release another season, it won’t be anytime soon. Fans can only hope that the studio starts the development of the second season, however, it looks like a long shot.

Detective is Already Dead Season 2 Watch Online

Like season 1, Detective is Already Dead season 2 will be available to watch online on YouTube. It will be available to stream for free on Muse Asia.

What are your expectations from Detective is Already Dead season 2? Let us know in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.