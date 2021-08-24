Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series based on a novel of the same name. It features Kimihiko Kimizuka in the role of a protagonist who finds himself becoming assistant to detective Siesta. They both continue their detective adventures for three years, however, one-day Siesta dies.

It doesn’t take long for Kimizuka to resume his detective exploits when he comes across Nagisa, who now possesses the heart of Siesta. They go along solving several cases with the aid of Fuubi as Kimizuka tries to recreate his time with Siesta. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 9 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 9 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead Episode 8 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 8 recap, Kimizuka and Siesta discuss Cerberus. Even though he’s dead, they’re still skeptical about Fuubi’s Identity. Siesta believes that it must be Hel and he could’ve acquired the ability by killing Cerberus.

The Rift

Another victim dies and Siesta and co visit the mother of the deceased. Siesta asks her how she looked when she died but she refuses to answer. The mother says her daughter always her everything but she was unable to return anything. Alicia doesn’t agree with her and tells love between mother and daughter can’t be one-sided.

When they return, Siesta and Kimizuka fall into an argument and she separates from him. Kimizuka tells Alicia it’s just a small thing but it’s affecting him. He gives him the ring she saw earlier and Alicia asks him to put the ring on her finger.

Faking It

Siesta witnesses the scene and gets grumpy. Back in the hotel, Kimizuka heads out to look for Alicia. He finds him passed out along with an injured police officer. Siesta also reaches the scene. Kimizuka asks her to take care of it while he takes Alicia back.

Back in the room, Alicia tells Kimizuka how she likes this new life. She was just confined in the darkroom before but now she witnessed light baking on her head. She asks Kimizuka to stay by her side but when he wakes up, she’s gone. In her pursuit, he goes out but stumbles upon Siesta who tells her that it was Alicia who hurt the police officer.

Real Alicia

Siesta goes on to tell that there were two Alicia, one being Hel and another one her accomplice. Furthermore, Alicia now possessed the heart of 5th victim. Alicia arrives and tells them the truth. She says she wanted to remain a detective for a bit longer but it’s not possible.

Kimizuka tries to persuade her but she declines and attacks him. Siesta makes the save but Kimizuka doesn’t let her shoot Alicia. Just then Chameleon arrives to take back Alicia. He asks them to visit him on a certain island to take back 17 years old.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 9 Spoilers

Detective is Already Dead Episode 9 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 9 spoilers, we will see the continuation of the ongoing storyline of Alicia and SPES. The title of the next episode is “SPES” and we will probably learn more about them.

SPES

SPES has always been mentioned as a big enemy organization by Siesta. We might witness their members and hierarchy for the first time in the upcoming episode. They’re certainly mysterious people and it will be interesting to see how they obtained such superhuman powers in the first place.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 9 Watch Online

You can watch Detective is Already Dead episode 9 online on YouTube. The channel you need to stream is Muse Asia and it is available for free.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 9 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, August 29th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, August 29th

India – 6:30 PM, August 29th

UK – 2:00 PM, August 29th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, August 29th

What will be the next action of Siesta? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.