Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It is based on the light novel of the same name and follows protagonist Kimizuka Kimihiko’s life. Kimizuka is a high school student and a part-time detective who often finds himself involved in shady situations.

Siesta, the person who brought Kimizuka into the detective business dies three years after they started working together. However, sooner he meets Nagisa who possesses the heart of Siesta and then they both begin their detective adventures. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 8 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 8 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead Episode 7 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 7 recap, Alicia takes the role of detective along with Kimizuka to look for Pupil of Sapphire. Kimizuka tries to hold her hand but she immediately retreats calling Kimizuka a pervert.

Looking for Pupil of Sapphire

Alicia stumbles across a store and spots a Sapphire. She assumes it’s the one they’re looking for, however, Kimizuka dismisses the notion. Later on, she drags Kimizuka to an underground store and Kimizuka has to take her out to avoid any trouble.

With no leads on the Sapphire, they return to the hotel and have dinner. Alicia tries to tease Siesta and him by calling them a stupid couple, but Siesta stops her midway. They’ve also found a temporary location for Alicia to stay which is going to be a nearby church.

Night in Bed

Alicia says that she no longer wants to go to school since she now has many interesting jobs. She leaves the hotel and tells the duo that she will find Pupil of Sapphire tomorrow. Siesta asks Kimizuka to accompany her for a drink and they drink all night.

During the night, Siesta gets drunk and starts telling Kimizuka some random stories. She invites him to her bed and talks. He obliges and things get heated up. The next morning when they wake up, both get embarrassed.

Return of Ripper

Assuming what they did last night, Siesta pulls out a syringe with a liquid capable of erasing recent memories. Just when she’s about to penetrate it into Kimizuka, Alicia intercepts them. She reveals she has now solved the mystery of Pupil of Sapphire.

Alicia gives an eyepatch to Kimizuka because of an injury he received earlier. Siesta lies and tells her that was the plan all along. During a stroll, Kimizuka receives a call from Fuubi. He learns that Fuubi they met last time wasn’t her but Jack the Ripper. Turns out, he wanted them to look for Pupil of Sapphire.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 8 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 8 spoilers, we will see the adaptation of upcoming chapters from the novel. Its title is “With That, We Set Out on A Journey Once Again”.

What is Pupil of Sapphire?

Since we now know it was Ripper’s ploy to have their tail down Sapphire, it will be interesting to see the duo’s stance. Will they still chase after the Sapphire or try to find the identity of Jack the Ripper. Hopefully, the next episode will provide us the conclusion to this mini-story.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 8 Watch Online

You can watch Detective is Already Dead episode 8 online on YouTube. It is available to stream for free on Muse Asia.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead Episode 8 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, August 15 th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, August 15 th

India – 6:30 PM, August 15 th

UK – 2:00 PM, August 15 th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, August 15th

Will Siesta and Kimizuka find Pupil of Sapphire?