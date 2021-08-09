Detective is Already Dead Episode 7 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It is an adaptation not a novel of the same name. The story centers on Kimihiko Kimizuka, a high school student who often finds himself involved in criminal situations.

Through a turn of events, Kimizuka meets Siesta, an extraordinary detective. He joins her as her assistant and solves several cases for three years. However, she dies and Kimizuka halts his exploits. A few months later he meets Nagisa, a girl who possesses Siesta’s heart. He joins her and resumes his detective adventures. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 7 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 6 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 6 Recap, Siesta arrives in Sirius and saves Kimizuka. She had requested this mecha robot from the secret government facility. She opens the hatch and asks Kimizuka to come inside. He sits on it while Siesta sits on his lap.

Hel’s Purpose

Siesta asks Hel the reason for doing this. She simply tells that she was fated to do it. Whatever’s written in the holy book will become true. With that, Hel gets on top of the monster. Siesta, in her robot, chases her down and starts attacking the monster.

Hel gives it back by destroying the legs of Sirius. Knowing the intensity of the situation, Siesta ejects Kimizuka from Sirius and barges into Hel alone. Kimizuka storms off to look for Siesta and hugs her. He tells her not to die because he won’t be able to survive without her.

Too Much Love

In Detective is Already Dead episode 6, Hel shoots a sword at Kimizuka which slightly slashes his eye. This time, she tries to do the same to Siesta but gets caught off guard. Siesta manages to stab her. However, Hel calls his ally Chameleon and escapes with its aid.

Back in the hotel, Kimizuka takes care of Siesta since she injured her leg. She tells him that he loves her too much. Kimizuka gets flustered and leaves outside to buy apples. While returning, he stumbles across a girl sleeping in the middle of the street. She wakes up and accuses him of harassment.

New Detective

The girl introduces herself as Alicia and she doesn’t remember anything about her except for her age. Kimizuka decides to bring her to the hotel room. He informs Siesta about the situation and she calls him lolicon.

Siesta asks Alicia to work as a detective since her leg is hurt. Just when she’s about to tell her what tasks to do, Fuubi arrives. She believes that Jack The Ripper is revived. Furthermore, there may be a new power called The Pupil of Sapphire that can overthrow SPES.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 7 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 7 spoilers, the story will adapt the upcoming chapter from the light novel. The title of the episode is “Someday I’ll Remember This Day”. It will likely continue the ongoing story with Hel and Jack the Ripper.

We may also find some new information on this new group called The Pupil of Sapphire. SPES is a strong organization so this new group has to be pretty strong. Right now our detectives are dealing with Hel and in the next episode, they may defeat her.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 7 Watch Online

Detective is Already Dead episode 7 is available for online streaming on YouTube. You can watch it on a channel called Muse Asia for free.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 7 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, August 15th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, August 15th

India – 6:30 PM, August 15th

UK – 2:00 PM, August 15th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, August 15th

Can Siesta and Kimizuka deal with The Pupil of Sapphire?