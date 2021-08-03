Detective is Already Dead Episode 6 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series that is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. Currently, in its first season, it follows the story of Kimihiko Kimizuka, a high school student who becomes assistant to a detective called Siesta.

He spends three years with her, solving several cases. However, she dies and he becomes alone. Sometime later, he finds Nagisa, a girl who possesses the heart of Siesta. With her, he resumes his detective adventures and continues the legacy of Siesta. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 6 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 5 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 5 recap, one year before Siesta’s death, she and Kimizuka visit a beach. On the row, she asks him whether he enjoys her company or not. He tells her that, he will relay his thought once his journey with her ends.

New Case

Kimizuka and Siesta reach a mansion where they find a murdered body. It’s the work of Cerberus who is rip off of Jack the Ripper. He takes out the hearts of people. Fuubi arrives at the scene and asks the duo to take over the case.

Siesta suggests that he’s not doing this out of his own will. SPES must be behind this and Cerberus has to be an artificial human. However, whatever Siesta does, she’s unable to catch this killer. She proposes that she’ll use Kimizuka as bait to lure him out.

Catching Cerberus

In Detective is Already Dead episode 5, Kimizuka stays alone in the hotel to execute the plan. Meanwhile, Siesta stays on the roof to oversee things. The night arrives and a blonde girl sneaks into Kimizuka’s room. She’s is Charl but Kimizuka notices that it’s just an imposter.

The imposter regains his true form and he’s the infamous Cerberus. Kimizuka stalls him for a while and Siesta shoots him, thus defeating him. However, he tries to escape but gets cut by an unknown person. This unknown person is Hel who is one of the top executives of SPES.

Hel’s Plan

Hel uses her power and kidnaps Kimizuka. She brings him into an unknown place and binds him with handcuffs. Hel asks Kimizuka to become her assistant. According to Nordic Astrology, he’s the center of the world and can bring salvation. However, Kimizuka declines her invitation.

Hel reveals a giant monster that contains poison. She was feeding the hearts to it and now she’s about to unveil it into the city. Kimizuka manages to break free and waits for Siesta to arrive. Siesta makes an entrance in her mecha structure and prepares to face Hel.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 6 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 6 spoilers, it will continue the story from the light novel. The title of the episode is “Crimson Devil, Ice Queen”. It will continue the fight between Siesta and Hel.

Hel vs Siesta

Siesta arrived in her Mecha and prepared to fight Hel. She still has that biological weapon in her possession which will pose some problems. In any case, Siesta might be able to find a way to subdue this big creature. Kimizuka is also present there so he won’t be sitting ducks. We may also learn more about Siesta’s death in the next episode.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 6 Watch Online

You can watch Detective is Already Dead episode 6 online on YouTube. It is available to stream for free on Muse Asia.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 6 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, August 8th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, August 8th

India – 6:30 PM, August 8th

UK – 2:00 PM, August 8th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, August 8th

What will be the outcome of the fight between Siesta and Hel? Let us know your thoughts down below. For more anime updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.