Detective is Already Dead Episode 5 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series currently on its first season based on the novel of the same name. Produced by ENGI studios, it follows the tale of Kimihiko Kimizuka. Kimizuka is a student who always gets involved in troubling situations. By the fate of events, he meets Siesta who changes his life.

For three years, Kimizuka serves as assistant to Siesta, however, she dies and he gets left with nothing. To his surprise, there’s still a person who possesses Siesta’s heart. He resumes his detective exploits with that person and continues to solve mysterious cases. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 5 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 4 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 4 recap, Kimizuka and Nagisa take a taxi to arrive at the Saika’s show. Kimizuka needs to reach there before she starts playing song 81. They arrive at the hall and immediately infiltrate into the audience.

Looking for Enemy

Kimizuka and Nagisa decide to split up and search for the enemy. The list of songs has changed and now instead of 81, another song is playing. Song was supposed to be a trigger for the enemy. He tries to look through the audience to spot the enemy, however, there’s a lot of noise.

Kimizuka decides to call out the enemy and he receives the message with his location. The enemy is targeting an arrow on Saika from the second floor. The sapphire is embedded into Saika’s eye that the enemy is trying to destroy it. Kimizuka reaches on the stage in the nick of time and protects the young idol from the arrow.

Saika’s Secret

Saika reveals that she was blind from one eye and her parents gifted her sapphire-coated eyes. They were happy when she started being an idol, however, shortly after that, they died. She flashes her eyes for a brief period to remember her parents but the perpetrator took advantage of that fact and shot at her.

Kimizuka contacts Fuubi and she discovers a time bomb from the safe. Turns out, Saika was asked to kill both Nagisa and Kimizuka. The perpetrator had made Saika believe it was them who were trying to steal the sapphire.

Faceoff

Saika and Kimizuka both take out their guns and point towards each other. Kimizuka asks her to lower the weapon, however, she doesn’t have any choice. She knows that they’re not trying to kill her but she wants to protect her eye.

To gain Saika’s trust, Nagisa suggests they go to the beach together. Saika gets baffled hearing this since she was trying to kill them. However, Nagisa wants them to become friends. Saika rejoices upon hearing this and accepts her offer.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 5 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 5, the plot will follow the next chapter from the light novel. The title of the next episode is “That Was Directed At One Year in the Future”. It will likely properly introduce the character of Charl who worked along with Siesta and Kimizuka.

Who is Charl?

At the end of the previous episode, we got introduced to Charl who was also a subordinate of Siesta. She and Kimizuka didn’t meet eye to eye but looks like she will be returning soon. In the next episode, we will probably meet her character and she will work together with Kimizuka and Nagisa to solve cases.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 5 Watch Online

Detective is Already Dead episode 5 is available to stream on YouTube and Funimation. You can watch it for free on the Muse Asia network.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 5 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, August 1st

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, August 1st

India – 6:30 PM, August 1st

UK – 2:00 PM, August 1st

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, August 1st

What do you think about Charl? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.