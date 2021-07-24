Based on the light novel of the same name, Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime currently in its first season. The plot of the show revolves around Kimizuka, a high school student who acts as an assistant to a detective named Siesta.

Kimizuka’s life goes into turmoil after the death of Siesta as he becomes hollow for subsequent years. However, he encounters a person who possesses Siesta’s heart and resumes his detective exploits with her. Detective is Already Dead explores the adventures of Kimizuka as he solves several cases along the path. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 4 Spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 3 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 3 recap, a young idol named Yui Saikawa comes to Kimizuka with a request. She asks him to protect a sapphire worth 3,000,000,000 yen which is about to be stolen.

New Case

This young idol is beginning the live tour. She has received a challenge from an anonymous person that they will be stealing that sapphire on the day of the show. Therefore, she has come to Kimizuka to request aid in this case.

Kimizuka declines but Nagisa says that he’s just an assistant and she will take her case. A helpless Kimizuka has no other option but to accept. Back at her house, we learn some backstory about Nagisa. She remembers the moment when Kimizuka told her to be herself and she doesn’t want to get separated from him.

In Idol’s House

The duo of detectives visits the mansion of an idol to investigate. She shows the letter that issued challenge to her. Even though Saika has her security, they will be busy with the live show. Hence it will be the responsibility of Kimizuka and Nagisa to protect the safe containing Sapphire.

Nagisa feels the urge to pee and heads to the toilet. Meanwhile, Kimizuka takes a stroll to take a look at things. He spots a rare picture of Saika. He asks her if she’s doing alright after receiving the letter. Kimizuka figures out that this problem won’t be as easy as it looks.

Rehearsal

On the night, Nagisa reveals that she saw Siesta in the dream. She told her to take care of Kimizuka. He feels good after hearing this. The next day they arrive for the rehearsal of Saika. She starts singing her songs and Kimizuka dances to them as his fan.

Nagisa spots a shady guy and points him to Kimizuka. He tries to attack Saika however, fails. Seeing this, Nagisa immediately rushes to the aid of Saika. She remains fine and Kimizuka gives her a hand. He also figures out that Saika is lying to him about something.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 4 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 4 spoilers, the episode will be adapting the upcoming chapters from the light novel. The title of the episode is “The Things That Those Eyes Can See”. It will continue the ongoing case of Saika.

Protecting Sapphire

There’s only a day left for the live show. Kimizuka and Nagisa will be present to keep the safe secured. Also, Kimizuka has deduced that Saika is lying. So this may very well be an internal job. Hopefully, the next episode will reveal more information on this.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 4 Watch Online

You can watch Detective is Already Dead episode 4 online on YouTube. It is available to stream on channel Muse Asia for free.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 4 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, July 25th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, July 25th

India – 6:30 PM, July 25th

UK – 2:00 PM, July 25th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, July 25th

What do you think Saika is lying about? Share your thoughts down in the comments. For more such content, make sure to follow us on social media.