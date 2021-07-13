Based on the light novel written by Nigpju and illustrated by Umibozu, Detective is Already Dead is a new anime series. Its plot follows Kimihiko Kimizuka who from his childhood has always found himself in troubling situations.

One day he encounters a detective named Siesta and becomes her assistant. They work together for three years however Siesta dies. His past haunts him back as he continues to solve new cases and comes across some shady faces. Let’s take a look at Detective is Already Dead episode 3 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 3 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

Detective is Already Dead Episode 2 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 2 recap, an unknown girl approaches Kimizuka in the classroom. She asks him if he is a detective, however, Kimizuka dismisses the notion.

Person X

Unknown girl shoves his hand into Kimizuka’s throat. He gags and falls. After that, she goes on to hug him thinking that he needed a hug. The girl introduces herself as Nagisa. Kimizuka still denies that he’s a detective but Nagisa proves it by showing his newspapers about his exploits.

Nagisa wants help finding a person who provided heart to her for her heart transplant. She doesn’t know the identity of this person so she needs help from Kimizuka to find him. Kimizuka names this person X and tells her that it’s not her but her heart that wants to meet this person.

Person X

Meeting Fuubi

Kimizuka agrees to help Nagisa locate this person. The next day, he meets her in the street. When they’re conversing, a thief bumps into Kimizuka. Once again he gets into such a situation and ends up catching the thief. Fuubi arrives to retrieve him.

Kimizuka informs Fuubi about Nagisa’s condition. She suggests she can’t help him but they can visit a villa to find help. This villa is a code word for prison and both Kimizuka and Nagasi arrive there to meet a certain individual.

Real Identity

The person they’ve come to meet is Koumori. He’s the same guy who hijacked the plane 4 years ago. Kimizuka explains to Nagisa that he can help their cause. With his ability, Koumori can listen to what people are conversing about within 100km.

He can listen to Nagisa’s heartbeat and locate Person X. Koumori reveals that Nagisa’s heart belongs to Siesta. Kimizuka is surprised to hear this and considers it a coincidence. Nagisa gets mad at him and slaps him. However, the next moment he goes to hug her. When they go outside, he tells her that she is still Nagisa and needs to live that way. Just when they separate a girl barges into Kimizuka asking him if he’s a detective.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 3 Spoilers

In Detective is Already Dead episode 3, the story will follow the subsequent chapters of the light novel. Since the anime series is based on the novel, the next set of events will get directly adapted from upcoming material.

New Case

Nagisa’s story can’t possibly be over. After all, she has the heart of Siesta and Kimizuka can’t forget about her this easily. And it looks like they’ll have their hands full with the next case. A little girl has arrived to asks him for help. The next episode will tell us what kind of case they’ll be investigating.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 3 Watch Online

Detective is Already Dead Episode 3 is available to watch for free on the Muse Asia channel on YouTube. The episode is free to Stream.

Here is Detective is Already Dead Episode 3 Release Date and Time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, July 18th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, July 18th

India – 6:30 PM, July 18th

UK – 2:00 PM, July 18th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, July 18th

