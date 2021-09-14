Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It is based on the light novel of the same name. The story focuses on a high school student turned detective Kimihiko Kimizuka and his exploits.

After meeting Siesta, Kimizuka becomes his assistant and works with her for 3 years. However, she dies and Kimizuka is left alone. A few days later, he meets Nagisa who happens to acquire the heart of Siesta. Kimizuka resumes his detective adventures with Nagisa. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 12 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 12 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead Episode 11 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 11 recap, Kimizuka shoots at the limbs of Chameleon who sets Nagisa free. She falls into the boat down below and Saikawa saves her. They flee and Kimizuka is left to deal with Chameleon.

Reinforcements

Kimizuka figures out that all people in the ship must have evacuated. He tries to shoot Chameleon but realizes he’s out of bullets. Chameleon tells him how he is going to kill him and then capture both Saikawa and Nagisa.

Kimizuka decides to fight barehanded. However, Chameleon is too much for him to handle. Charl and Fuubi arrive in the helicopter to aid him. Charl starts shooting the bullets at Chameleon as he evades it. He spreads his tongue and penetrates the helicopter.

Siesta’s Consciousness

The fuel comes out of the helicopter and falls onto the ship. Charl throws a lighter which engulfs the ship in flames. Chameleon gets trapped in the fire and starts burning. Kimizuka takes this opportunity to stab Chameleon in the throat.

He falls unconscious and meets Siesta in the form of Hel. She tells him that she can suppress the side of Hel and being out Alicia. However, this will also vanish her consciousness and new Alicia will have no memories of the past.

End of Chameleon

Pollen’s smell starts to surround Siesta and Kimizuka. She tells him that he will forget about most things but he will remember her. Kimizuka says he doesn’t want this to happen but Siesta says it is her wish. She wants him to work with Alicia and defeat SPES.

Back to the present, Kimizuka gets up with determination and marches forward to fight Chameleon barehanded. However, in the midway, Siesta takes over the body of Nagisa and shoots down Chameleon. This marks the end of the enemy.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 12 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead Episode 12 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 12 spoilers, we will see the aftermath of current events. The next episode will probably last for the season, so it will probably conclude the ongoing arc. The title of the episode is “Those Dizzying Three Years I Spent With You”.

Wrap Up

The finale of the season will likely focus on Kimizuka and his adventures with Siesta. Now that Siesta took over the body of Nagisa, it will be interesting to see how long will she remain. Also, how was she able to do it? The next episode will answer that question.

Detective is Already Dead has been great anime and one of the tops for this season. It started well but felt a bit stale in the middle. Overall, it has great potential and fans have loved it from what they’ve seen so far.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 12 Watch Online

Detective is Already Dead episode 12 is available to watch online on YouTube. You can stream it for free on a channel called Muse Asia.

Detective is Already Dead episode 12 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 12 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, September 19th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, September 19th

India – 6:30 PM, September 19th

UK – 2:00 PM, September 19th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, September 19th

How will the first season conclude? Let us know your thoughts on this. For more Detective is Already Dead episode 12 updates, make sure to follow us on social media.