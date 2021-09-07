Based on the light novel of the same name, Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series currently on its first season. It is a mystery thriller anime and its plot revolves around Kimihiko Kimizuka, an assistant to a detective called Siesta.

Kimizuka meets Siesta in unusual circumstances and immediately becomes her assistant. They both spend three years solving several cases however, on a certain day, Siesta dies. Kimizuka gets all alone without his partner until one day he meets a new girl. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 11 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 11 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead Episode 10 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 10 recap, Nagisa has a dream about her and Siesta sitting in a park. Both get into an argument but Siesta acts maturely to stop it. She tells Nagisa that she’s leaving Kimizuka to her.

Siesta’s Inheritance

Back in the ship, Kimizuka and Nagisa meet Saikawa. Charl bumps into them and asks about the state of Kimizuka. Nagisa says that she has taken the role of detective now. Charl doesn’t like it but she says she doesn’t care anymore.

Inside the ship, Charl loses her money in gambling. Kimizuka meets her and she informs him about Siesta’s inheritance that she left behind on this ship. That’s why she’s gambling to find the inheritance to fight SPES. In the evening, Kimizuka and Nagisa have dinner.

Nagisa’s Abduction

Nagisa and Kimizuka meet in the bar. She gets a little embarrassed in such a situation because of Siesta’s heart. In the morning, Kimizuka learns about the abduction of Nagisa. He reaches reception and receives the note from the abductor informing him about delivering Siesta’s inheritance.

Kimizuka and Saikawa look for Nagisa. The latter uses her eyes to find her but there’s no success. Saikawa tries to calm Kimizuka and tells him that he resembles him in many ways. She can hold his hand because he was the one who saved her.

Nobody

Both Kimizuka and Saikawa give up after they attempt to look for Nagisa fail. Kimizuka says he’s figured out where to find her. He arrives at the deck and calls Chameleon out. Chameleon has Nagisa with her and Kimizuka asks him to hand her over.

Chameleon gives him two choices. Either save Nagisa or save all the passengers. Nagisa tells him to kill her since she’s nobody. However, Kimizuka says that she can become anybody and there’s no way he will kill her. He aims his gun at Chameleon and shoots.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 11 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Detective is Already Dead Episode 11 Spoilers

For Detective is Already Dead episode 11 spoilers, we will find where the bullet fired from Kimizuka’s gun traveled. It seemed like he was aiming for Chameleon, however, he can easily dodge it. Hopefully, next episode will reveal his intentions and ultimate decision.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 11 Watch Online

You can watch Detective is Already Dead episode 11 online on YouTube. It is available to stream for free on Muse Asia.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 11 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 11 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, September 12th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, September 12th

India – 6:30 PM, September 12th

UK – 2:00 PM, September 12th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, September 12th

Where did Kimizuka shoot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Detective is Already Dead content, make sure to follow us on social media.