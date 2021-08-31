Detective is Already Dead Episode 10 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the light novel of the same name, Detective is Already Dead is an ongoing anime series currently on its first season. It is a sci-fi mystery story with its plot revolving around Kimihiko Kimizuka. Kimizuka is an assistant to highly capable detective Siesta whom he finds by chance.

Kimizuka and Siesta spend 3 years together doing detective work, however, one day her superior dies. But this doesn’t halt the exploits of Kimizuka. He later finds Nagisa, a girl who now possesses the heart of Siesta. They both resume the detective activities together even after Siesta’s death. Let’s talk about Detective is Already Dead episode 10 spoilers, release date, and time.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 9 Recap

In Detective is Already Dead episode 9 recap, Siesta, Kimizuka, and Charlotte gets on a boat to go to the SPES facility. Siesta asks if Kimizuka wants to hug her, but he rejects her offer. Charlotte comments that he should’ve accepted Siesta’s courtesy since she has no one other than him.

Seed

Charlotte and Kimizuka arrive at the facility and spot a bunch of dead bodies. They find that Seed, an alien from outer space is the leader of SPES. Their goal is only survival and they kill all of them that pose a threat for them.

The duo tries to fight him off but Chameleon interferes between them. Kimizuka realizes Siesta’s life is in danger and immediately goes out to look for her. However, when he reaches her, he finds that Siesta was pretending to be dead to lure Chameleon. Siesta comments she finds this side of Kimizuka cute.

The Imitation

Hel arrives to intercept the duo. She tells that she was another half of Alicia. Both the groups engage in a fight with Hel bringing out roots from the ground to attack. Siesta and Kimizuka comfortably evade all the attacks.

Siesta tells Hel that she was just an imitation of Alicia. She just wanted to get acknowledged by her father, that’s why she’s following the holy book. Even after Siesta’s persuasion, Hel doesn’t have any intention of backing. She says that this is what her life is all about and again goes to attack the duo.

New Heart

The ground below them crumbles and the bioweapon comes out. It goes to attack Kimizuka but Siesta intercepts to save him. Hel uses her power to stop Kimizuka from moving. She takes out her heart and replaces it with Siesta.

Kimizuka tries to attack Hel but she stops his movement. He remembers all the time spent with Siesta and what she meant to him. His conviction breaks the spell, but just when he reaches Hel, he collapses on the ground. Kimizuka wakes up in his bed and thinks if it was just a dream.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 10 Spoilers

In Detective is Already Dead episode 10 spoilers, we will see the aftermath of the last episode. It is titled “I Can’t Become a Detective” and it will probably explore Kimizuka’s life after the death of Siesta. The episode will adapt subsequent chapters from the novel.

Siesta’s death came as a shock to Kimizuka. However, his love for her was able to get past Hel’s ability. But it was too late since his body was in no shape to fight. Also, an interesting question is how did Nagisa acquire the heart of Siesta? We will probably find out in the next episode about what happened to Hel and SPES’s conclusion.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 10 Watch Online

You can watch Detective is Already Dead episode 10 online on YouTube. It is available to stream on a channel called Muse Asia for free.

Detective is Already Dead Episode 10 Release Date and Time

Here is Detective is Already Dead episode 10 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, September 5th

USA/Canda – 8:00 AM, September 5th

India – 6:30 PM, September 5th

UK – 2:00 PM, September 5th

Europe (CEST) – 3:00 PM, September 5th

How did Nagisa acquire the heart of Siesta? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.